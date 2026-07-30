When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 12:30pm

Event Venue

Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center 12884 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beaver Creek posts August events

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Join the volunteers at the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center, 12884 Echo Dell Road, for a workshop or outdoor program or come visit the Wildlife Education Center this August. There is something for all ages and interests.

Visit beavercreekwildlife.org for more information or follow them on Facebook.

Wildlife Watchers 102. Phenology (Say What??) and the Power of Effective Observation. Join BCWEC volunteers Cheryl and Eileen in the classroom at the Wildlife Center Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of phenology, which is the method by which many events in nature can be predicted — like when will the hummingbirds arrive. Registration is required by sending contact information to edraybardon@yahoo.com. Class size limited to 25. Suitable for age 10 and older.