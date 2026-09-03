When

Tue., September 22, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Tue., September 22, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Haller Farm 1730 Rock Rd. State College, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Beef Working Group to hold fall workshops, pasture walks and webinars

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania beef producers will have multiple opportunities this fall to strengthen their operations, sharpen management skills and connect with industry experts through a lineup of educational programs supported and promoted by the Pennsylvania Beef Working Group.

Hands-on workshops. Penn State Extension’s Building Better Beef Systems free workshop series will offer producers practical approaches to cattle handling, facility design and labor efficiency, with an emphasis on improving safety, animal welfare and day-to-day productivity.

Fall workshops are scheduled at locations across Pennsylvania, including: Sept.12, Ford City; Sept. 19, Elverson; Sept. 26, Smithfield; and Oct. 24, Millerstown. Learn more and register: https://extension.psu.edu/building-better-beef-systems

“Fertility and Livestock” will be held Sept. 22 in State College. This pasture walk will explore pasture fertility, weed control and livestock nutrition. Learn more and register: extension.psu.edu/pasture-walks-with-extension-fertility-and-livestock.

Webinars. Producers can also take advantage of a free five-part fall webinar series, offered from 7-8 p.m. and featuring experts from across the beef industry. Several sessions qualify for Pennsylvania Beef Quality Assurance recertification.