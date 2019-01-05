Sat., March 16, 2019 at 10:00am
Sat., March 16, 2019 at 12:00am
Giddings Hall
104 East Jefferson Street
Jefferson, OH
Beginning Beekeeping Class sponsored by the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association, will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 10 a.m. till 3:00 p.m. at Giddings Hall, located at 104 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, OH 44047 behind the police station. Topics include knowing your equipment, installing your bees, hive management and much more. Light lunch and course book provided. To register call Sharon at 440-576-8818 or e-mail at sjriccio@yahoo.com. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/AshtabulaCountyBeekeepersAssoc/