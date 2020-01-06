Sat., March 14, 2020 at 10:00am
Giddings Hall
104 East Jefferson Street
Jefferson, OH
Beginning Beekeeping Class sponsored by the Ashtabula County Beekeepers Association, will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. at Giddings Hall, located at 104 East Jefferson Street, Jefferson, OH 44047 behind the police station. Topics include knowing your equipment, installing your bees, hive management and much more. Light lunch and course book provided. To register, call Sharon at 440-576-8818 or e-mail at sjriccio@yahoo.com. For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1041342629566662/