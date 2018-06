When

Tue., September 04, 2018

Sun., September 09, 2018

Belmont County Fairgrounds St Clairsville, OH

The Belmont County Fair has been “A Family Tradition Since 1849.” We hope to have something for everyone and we invite you to come, participate and enjoy it with us!

* Rafter M Rodeo – Wed Sept 5 at 7:00PM

* OSTPA Truck and Tractor Pull – Fri Sept 7 at &:00PM

* Truck & Tractor Pull – Sat Sept 8 at 7:00PM

* Demolition Derby – Sun Sept 9 at 1:00PM