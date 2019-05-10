When

Thu., May 16, 2019 at 2:00pm

Until

Thu., May 16, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Exercise your brain by coming to the library on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2-3:30 p.m. to play games and do other activities in the Quaker Room. The library has board games, playing cards and more! Bring along some friends to make the afternoon even more fun! No registration is required and you are welcome to bring a beverage. Please call the library at 330-332-0042 if you have questions.

