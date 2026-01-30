Buckeye State Button Society – 2026 Spring Show
Sat., April 18, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., April 19, 2026 All Day Event
The Carlisle Inn
1357 Old Route 39
Sugarcreek, Ohio
The Buckeye State Button Society and the Akron Area Button Club
April 18 (9am to 5pm) and April 19 (9am to 2pm), 2026
Need help shaking off the winter blues? Come see “Hearts Full Of Buttons” at The Carlisle Inn, 1357 Old Route 39, Sugarcreek, OH, on April 18-19, 2025, and feast your eyes on thousands of amazing, colorful buttons. The Akron Area Button Club will be hosting the annual show of The Buckeye State Button Society and invite all to experience the wonderful world of collectible garment buttons. Dealers from all over the USA will offer buttons of all types for sale. Displays of buttons submitted for competition will showcase the variety of pictorial subjects portrayed on buttons, from hearts to animals. Admission is $5; children under 18 are free.
For further information, visit ohiobuttons.org or contact us at ohiobuttonsorg@gmail.com.
