Roundup of 4-H news for the week of March 12, 2026

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Country Kids & Kritters 4-H Club held its February meeting where they elected new officers as follows: Morgan Robertson, president; Ayla Lippert, vice president; Mathew Robertson, secretary; Kaitlyn Coy, assistant secretary; Valerie Weikart, treasurer; Rylee Bregar, reporter; Mary Jane Katsaras, health and safety, and Enslee King, recreation. The elected officers look forward to serving the club and community for the coming year.

The club also made Valentine’s Day cards that were passed out to local nursing homes. While visiting with residents, club members played games, talked and sang songs.

As registration is nearing a close, members are selecting their small projects as well as securing their market animals.

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BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef & Swine 4-H Club held its monthly meeting March 8 at Hambden Town Hall. Member dues and constitution sign-offs were due for all members. The club also reviewed its recent community service project, which involved 21 members and their families volunteering at the Farm Bureau Pancake Breakfast Feb. 7 at Century Village in Burton.

Members discussed plans for a window display celebrating Ohio 4-H Week, March 8 through 14. Club members will meet at 9 a.m. March 14 at GAR Horizons to decorate the display.

Four members presented species reports during the meeting. Club president Ben Joles led an educational session about beef, swine and poultry breeds and discussed the importance of exercise for lambs and goats. Members also were reminded about The Northern Maple Classic, a new steer and heifer show scheduled for April 19 at the Geauga County Fairgrounds.

The club’s next meeting will be April 12 at 4 p.m. at Huntsburg Town Hall.

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CHARDON, Ohio — The Breeders and Feeders 4H Club had a meeting Feb. 15 at Munson Town Hall. During the meeting, Mr. McCaskey reviewed the importance of working with the public and building relationships with potential buyers for next year’s livestock sale. He also presented a plan for club members to work on their public speaking and interview skills. Breeders and Feeders members are excited to work with their projects and network with the public.

The public safety report reviewed cold weather precautions for animals and the necessary precautions regarding using heat lamps. Members learned that there is a heat lamp that has an auto shut off when it falls or is tilted abnormally.

The next business meeting will be March 29 at 2 p.m.

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ELYRIA, Ohio — Local 4‑H youth and volunteers are excited to welcome families to the Lorain County 4‑H Spring Open House March 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the New Russia Township Lodge, 46300 Butternut Ridge Road in Oberlin.

This free, drop‑in event is the perfect chance for families to discover what 4‑H is all about and explore the hands‑on adventures waiting for youth in 2026.

At the open house, families can meet current 4‑H members, talk with volunteers and try out interactive stations featuring some of the most popular 4‑H project areas.

From STEM experiments and animal projects to arts, gardening, cooking, crafts, leadership activities, technology and so much more, there’s something to spark every child’s curiosity. Come explore how 4‑H helps youth grow confidence, leadership skills, teamwork and real‑life abilities that last a lifetime.

4‑H is open to youth ages 5 to 19 who are ready to have fun, learn by doing, and make new friends. No farm experience is needed. Most 4‑H clubs meet one to two imes a month for most of the year, with meetings led by youth officers and supported by trained adult volunteers.

Lorain County is home to more than 50 active clubs, offering options for families across the county. Visit lorain.osu.edu/program-areas/4-h-youth-development/discover-4-h-lorain-county for more information.

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STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club is excited to be kicking off its 15th year as a 4-H Club in Tuscarawas County.

Older youth positions in the county have been announced. Peyton Vickers will be filling roles on several teams; she will be serving on the Junior Fairboard, as a Junior Camp Counselor, on the Food & Fashion Board and as Vice President of Junior Leaders. Vickers is taking her leadership role very seriously and has attended several events to bring new ideas back to the Happy Harvesters. She spent a weekend at the Ohio Fair Managers Association Conference and just completed a weekend of Making Extreme Counselors the end of February.

At the club meeting on Feb. 15, the club elected the following officers: Peyton Vickers, president; Lexi Himes, vice president; McKenna Kaiser, secretary; Arabella McCloskey, treasurer; Isabella Wagner, news reporter and Cole Himes, sergeant-at-arms.

The club received two large awards for the 2025 4-H year while advisors attended their annual training in February. The club’s project celebrating 175 years of the Tuscarawas County Fair and its love of 4-H which was completed at the Strasburg Branch of the Tuscarawas County Public Library in August was selected for the 4-H Hands Community Service Award. They were also awarded a 2025 Silver Honor Club.

The 2025 Club Secretary McKenna Kaiser and 2025 Club Treasurer Arabella McCloskey also won awards for outstanding books in their respective offices. Members enjoyed a fun fishbowl icebreaker game to round out the evening and snacks were provided to wrap the meeting up.