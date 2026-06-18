When

Mon., June 29, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Mon., July 27, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County 490 South Broad St., Canfield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

OSU Mahoning County to host bone health series

CANFIELD, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension Mahoning County will host a four-week educational series Build Your Bones from June 29 to July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mahoning County office, 490 South Broad St., Canfield.

The program, offered in collaboration with the University of Florida, will provide practical information on protecting bone health through nutrition, movement and prevention strategies. Attendees will learn how to support lifelong wellness and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Topics will include osteoporosis and diagnostic testing, healthy eating strategies and nutrients that support strong bones, medications that promote bone health and fall prevention and safe physical activity to improve strength and balance.

Andrea Nikolai, registered dietitian and family and agent of consumer sciences at OSU Extension, will also discuss the nutrients essential for bone health and the important role nutrition has in increasing and maintaining bone health.

The series will be held on June 29, July 6, July 20, and July 27. The cost is $20 for all four sessions. To register, visit go.osu.edu/buildyourbones. For more information, call 330-533-5538.