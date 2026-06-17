Wed., July 22, 2026 at 10:00am
No Specific End Time
Carroll County Fairgrounds
160 Kensington Rd. NE
Carrollton, Ohio
(330)627-2300
Pedal pull. For more info go to www.carrollcountyfairohio.com. Presented by the Carroll Co. Fair.
Photos
Wed., July 22, 2026 at 10:00am
No Specific End Time
Carroll County Fairgrounds
160 Kensington Rd. NE
Carrollton, Ohio
(330)627-2300
Pedal pull. For more info go to www.carrollcountyfairohio.com. Presented by the Carroll Co. Fair.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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