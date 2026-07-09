The Racing Report: Push truck drivers

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Jeremy Durnwald’s Bronco cuts through the infield at Attica. He prefers Broncos because of their stoutness and simplicity, “I ain’t got to worry about no sensors breaking… and I’m OK with that”. This is his third Bronco, which he purchased off Craigslist in 2008. (Matthew Chasney photo)

The Racing Report is a five-part photo essay shot at short tracks in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that will run in Farm and Dairy through the summer. The second installation sees photojournalist Matthew Chasney riding along with the driver of a push truck driver.

Jeremy Durnwald has run more laps around Fremont and Attica than some race car drivers. “Speedy,” as Durnwald is known, has been a fixture at western Ohio dirt tracks for 31 years. His familiar 1979 Ford Bronco has been helping to push start sprint cars at Fremont and Attica since before some of these drivers were even born. Speedy is easygoing and well-liked among drivers who he greets with a signature fist bump through the window of his Bronco.

Sprint cars are little more than a 900-horsepower motor and a fuel cell bolted onto a lightweight chassis with a driver sitting in between them. This Spartan design doesn’t leave room for a battery, a starter or even neutral gear. As such, sprint cars rely on a fleet of volunteer push truck drivers, like Durnwald to physically push the car up to speed in order to fire up the motor. Without them, sprint car racing wouldn’t exist.

Durnwald is a lifelong sprint car fan. The Fremont native fell in love with the sport thanks to his mom who would take Durnwald and his siblings across the state for Ohio Sprint Speedweek every summer as a family vacation. Durnwald, whose day job is working at Kistler Engines wanted to have a life in racing. He joked, “I’m either gonna race one or push them, whatever I can afford to do. And racing is a little expensive, so here I am.”

On June 5 at Attica Raceway Park, 24 race cars wait to be pushed for the A main race. It’s a scene of highly choreographed chaos with race cars and push trucks (which range from pickup trucks, Jeeps, and side by sides) all sharing real estate on this 1/3 mile Ohio dirt track. Durnwald constantly looks over his shoulder for race cars and other push trucks before diving into the infield “here’s the hard left,” he warns before making the turn.

In the back seat his 10-year-old daughter Mallory enjoys a push pop and offers some advice. “Whenever he makes that turn, I do this,” she leans into the left side of the interior for support. Mallory has been along for the ride since she was a baby. “Had her in the car seat and everything”, he says proudly. For her first race Durnwald and Mallory’s mom planned to go home if she didn’t like it but “she just sat there and cruised with it.” Ever since, this has been a typical summer Friday night for the pair.

Pushing is a labor of love, Durnwald doesn’t get paid for his services. In both time and dollars, upkeep gets costly — U-joints, the air cleaner for the carburetor require frequent attention and the Bronco needs extra maintenance before the start of each season. That’s to say nothing of the ever rising cost of fuel “gas prices will change someday,” he says. “If not, we’ll work with it.”

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Push truck driver Jeremy Durnwald watches the A Main sprint car race from his 1979 Ford Bronco. Durnwald has been helping to push start sprint cars at Fremont and Attica since 1996. He joked one day that “I'm either gonna race one or push them, whatever I can afford to do. And racing is a little expensive, so here I am." (Matthew Chasney photo)
Jeremy Durnwald and his 10-year-old daughter, Mallory take some downtime in the push off lane during the late model race at Attica. This is how the two have been spending their Friday and Saturday nights like this since she was a baby in a car seat. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Sprint cars line up waiting to be pushed onto the track at Attica Speedway, June 5, 2026. (Matthew Chasney photo)
To save weight, sprint cars don’t have a starter, a battery, or a neutral gear. In order to start the motor, they need to be pushed by another vehicle. (Matthew Chasney photo)
A view from inside of the Bronco as it pushes a 410 sprint car up to speed. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Push truck drivers work on a volunteer basis. Maintenance and fuel can get costly. Jeremy Durnwald makes it work on a tight budget. Occasionally a particular racing fan will give him some money and tell him to “fix it, gas it up, or use it for what you need it for”. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Traffic on track can be heavy before a race with ATV’s, push trucks and as many as 24 race cars all vying for limited space. Durnwald constantly keeps his head on a swivel, “You gotta know what's behind you twice, what's in front of you 4 times. What's besides you on your left and right, 10 times." (Matthew Chasney photo)
Jeremy Durnwald’s Bronco cuts through the infield at Attica. He prefers Broncos because of their stoutness and simplicity, “I ain’t got to worry about no sensors breaking… and I’m OK with that”. This is his third Bronco, which he purchased off Craigslist in 2008. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Sprint cars wait to be pushed off at Attica. (Matthew Chasney photo)
To save weight, sprint cars don’t have a starter, a battery, or a neutral gear. In order to start the motor, they need to be pushed by another vehicle. (Matthew Chasney photo)
To save weight, sprint cars don’t have a starter, a battery, or a neutral gear. In order to start the motor, they need to be pushed by another vehicle. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Push truck driver Jeremy Durnwald watches the A Main sprint car race from his 1979 Ford Bronco. Durnwald has been helping to push start sprint cars at Fremont and Attica since 1996. He joked one day that “I'm either gonna race one or push them, whatever I can afford to do. And racing is a little expensive, so here I am." (Matthew Chasney photo)
The 1979 Ford Bronco
Jeremy's 10-year-old daughter Mallory has been riding along in the push truck since she was a baby in a car seat. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Push truck driver Jeremy Durnwald watches the A Main sprint car race from his 1979 Ford Bronco. Durnwald has been helping to push start sprint cars at Fremont and Attica since 1996. He joked one day that “I'm either gonna race one or push them, whatever I can afford to do. And racing is a little expensive, so here I am." (Matthew Chasney photo)
Jeremy Durnwald washes the Bronco after the sprint car feature race before he and Mallory make the 45 minute drive back to Fremont. (Matthew Chasney photo)

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