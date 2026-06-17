When

Sun., July 26, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Carroll County Fairgrounds

160 Kensington Rd. NE

Carrollton, Ohio

Phone

(330)627-2300

Website

https://www.carrollcountyfairohio.com/

Posted In

Mod Rod pullers. For more info go to www.carrollcountyfairohio.com. Presented by the Carroll Co. Fair.

Photos

Map