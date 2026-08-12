When

Wed., August 26, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Wed., August 26, 2026 at 7:00pm

Event Venue

South Newbury Union Chapel 5829 Ravenna Road Chardon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Celebrate Women’s Equality Day at South Newbury Union Chapel

BURTON, Ohio — Celebrate Women’s Equality Day by joining South Newbury Union Chapel trustees, the League of Women Voters of Geauga and Geauga Park District for the dedication of Ohio’s newest historical marker the evening of Aug. 26, at South Newbury Union Chapel, 15829 Ravenna Road in Burton.

The marker has been placed recognizing the nearby Centennial Oak — a living symbol of Geauga County’s remarkable role in the women’s suffrage movement. Visitors can plan to arrive at 5:30 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.

South Newbury Union Chapel is owned by the public and managed by a three-member board of trustees. The chapel is situated on property owned and stewarded by Geauga Park District. Onsite parking is limited, so overflow parking with shuttle service will be available less than a mile south at Faith Baptist Church, 12010 Snow Road.