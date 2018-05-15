When

Mon., June 11, 2018 at 6:30pm

Fri., May 11, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library

821 E. State St.

Salem, OH

The June 11, 2018 Gettin’ Crafty class at Salem Public Library will feature a somewhat unusual craft. Those attending will make a “Shopping Bag” Gift Card Holder. This craft will be a fun way to give a gift card to a friend or family member. Seating is limited so reserve your space early at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 and a staff member will assist you with registration. Gettin’ Crafty Classes take place on the second Monday of each month, are open to the public and are free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460

