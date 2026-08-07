When

Thu., August 13, 2026 at 5:30pm

Until

Thu., August 13, 2026 at 7:30pm

Event Venue

Robin Hill Park,

949 Thorn Run Road

Coraopolis, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn how to make cheese at home

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Hollow Oak Land Trust will host a cheesemaking workshop Aug. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Robin Hill Park, 949 Thorn Run Road in Coraopolis.

Award-winning cheesemaker Mike Henry will give attendees step-by-step instructions on how to make easy cheese at home with minimal equipment and answer any cheesy questions. The cost is $100.

To register, visit hollowoak.org/event/https-givebutter-com-cheese-making-workshop-1cjyks/.

For more information, contact aanderson@hollowoak.org.

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