Thu., August 13, 2026 at 5:30pm
Thu., August 13, 2026 at 7:30pm
Robin Hill Park,
949 Thorn Run Road
Coraopolis, PA
Learn how to make cheese at home
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Hollow Oak Land Trust will host a cheesemaking workshop Aug. 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Robin Hill Park, 949 Thorn Run Road in Coraopolis.
Award-winning cheesemaker Mike Henry will give attendees step-by-step instructions on how to make easy cheese at home with minimal equipment and answer any cheesy questions. The cost is $100.
To register, visit hollowoak.org/event/https-givebutter-com-cheese-making-workshop-1cjyks/.
For more information, contact aanderson@hollowoak.org.
Photos