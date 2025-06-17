When

Mon., July 28, 2025 at 7:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Columbiana County Fairgrounds

225 Lee Ave.

Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

330-424-5531

Website

https://www.columbianacountyfair.com/

Posted In

Truck and tractor pull extravaganza.  For more info visit www.columbianacountyfair.com.

Photos

Map