When

Thu., June 25, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Thu., June 25, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Leetonia Sportsman’s Club

311 E. High St.

Leetonia, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Forestry field night in Leetonia, June 25

LEETONIA, Ohio — Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a forestry field night June 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Leetonia Sportsman’s Club, 311 E. High St., Leetonia.

Speakers include John Beilhart, Columbiana SWCD Forestry Specialist and Jim Downs, Ohio State University Extension State Forestry Field Specialist, who will cover oak management, timber stand management, controlling invasives and maintaining a healthy woodland

To register, call 330-332-8732. For more information, visit columbiana.osu.edu/events/forestry-field-night

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