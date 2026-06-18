Thu., June 25, 2026 at 5:00pm
Thu., June 25, 2026 at 8:00pm
Leetonia Sportsman’s Club
311 E. High St.
Leetonia, OH
Forestry field night in Leetonia, June 25
LEETONIA, Ohio — Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District is holding a forestry field night June 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Leetonia Sportsman’s Club, 311 E. High St., Leetonia.
Speakers include John Beilhart, Columbiana SWCD Forestry Specialist and Jim Downs, Ohio State University Extension State Forestry Field Specialist, who will cover oak management, timber stand management, controlling invasives and maintaining a healthy woodland
To register, call 330-332-8732. For more information, visit columbiana.osu.edu/events/forestry-field-night
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