Conservation Creation Leprechaun Decor Workshop
Tue., March 08, 2022 at 6:00pm
Tue., March 08, 2022 at 12:00am
Richland County Longview Center
1495 W. Longview Avenue
Mansfield, Ohio
Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District for Leprechaun’s Decor Creation Arts & Crafts Workshop, 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield.
Sometimes at the end of the rainbow, you don’t always find gold. Sometimes you find a moss ball left by a Leprechaun! Join us in making moss ball decorations that will add a bit of life to your home, and that will always stay in season! $6.00 per person. To register, click on this link:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-creation-arts-crafts-workshop-leprechauns-decor-tickets-237524190247 or call 419-747-8684.