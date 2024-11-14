Sat., December 07, 2024 at 10:00am
Sat., December 07, 2024 at 12:00am
First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
114 E Washington St
Lisbon, Oh
The Columbiana County 4-H program would like to invite families to join them for Cookies and Milk with Santa on December 7, 2024 from 10a-12p at the First United Methodist Church in Lisbon. Event is free but families are encouraged to bring non-perishable/ canned good items to participate in voting for the best gingerbread house. Gingerbread houses have been created by local 4-H clubs with the goal of collecting items for the First United Methodist Church Food Pantry. For more information or to learn about joining 4-H contact OSU Extension, Audrey Dimmerling, 4-H Educator at 330-870-1165.
Photos