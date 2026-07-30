When

Wed., August 26, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Wed., August 26, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Crawford County Conservation District to host August events

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District will host environmental education events throughout August at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, Meadville.

A Basic Compass introduction will take place on Aug. 26 from 3-4 p.m. at Stainbrook Park. Participants will learn how to use a compass and then try exercises to enhance this new skill. Watershed Specialist Brian Pilarcik and Educator Kathy Uglow will be at the event to provide guidance. Compasses will be provided.

All events require pre-registration. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to register, call 814-763-5269 or visit www.crawfordconservation.org.