When

Wed., August 19, 2026 at 4:30pm

Until

Wed., August 19, 2026 at 5:30pm

Event Venue

Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Crawford County Conservation District to host August events

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District will host environmental education events throughout August at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, Meadville.

Summer Nature Scavenger Hunt will be on Aug. 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Shelter #1 at Stainbrook Park. Kathy Uglow, district education specialist at CCCD, will lead this outdoor program.

All events require pre-registration. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to register, call 814-763-5269 or visit www.crawfordconservation.org.