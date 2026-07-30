Crawford County Conservation District to host Scavenger Hunt
Wed., August 19, 2026 at 4:30pm
Wed., August 19, 2026 at 5:30pm
Woodcock Creek Nature Center
21742 German Road
Meadville, PA
Crawford County Conservation District to host August events
MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District will host environmental education events throughout August at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, Meadville.
Summer Nature Scavenger Hunt will be on Aug. 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Shelter #1 at Stainbrook Park. Kathy Uglow, district education specialist at CCCD, will lead this outdoor program.
All events require pre-registration. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to register, call 814-763-5269 or visit www.crawfordconservation.org.
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