When

Tue., March 31, 2026 at 12:00am

Until

Tue., March 31, 2026 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Rohrer Dairy 1895 Prospect Road Washington Boro, Pennsylvania

Phone

(717) 346-0849

Website

Posted In

HARRISBURG, Pa. — To help dairy producers and their employees boost their skills in key animal welfare areas, the Center for Dairy Excellence, PA Beef Council, the Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania (PDMP) and Penn State Extension are hosting a free Animal Care Workshop series this spring.

The on-farm workshops will focus on building animal care skills to help dairy producers meet training requirements across four areas of the National FARM program. Five Pennsylvania dairy farms will host the free events, providing hands-on training. English and Spanish speakers are both encouraged to attend, and lunch is included.

The workshops will cover cow culling decisions, down and transition cows, animal handling, stewardship and meat quality issues. After a physical demonstration, participants can get in the pen and practice animal handling skills. Attendees will practice hands-on skills related to dystocia using a Penn State calving model and participate in a discussion on safety do’s and don’ts.

The workshops will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at various locations. On March 31 it will be at Rohrer Dairy, 1895 Prospect Road, Washington Boro, Pa., in Lancaster County.

To register for one of the free, on-farm animal care workshops, call 717-346-0849 or visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/animal-care. Please include the names of employees who will be attending from your operation.

The National Dairy FARM Program: Farmers Assuring Responsible Management works to set the highest standards when it comes to animal care, workplace settings, and environmental and antibiotic stewardship. These workshops qualify as National FARM training for dairy producers and employees.