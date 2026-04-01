Ohio Wildflower Bloom Report 2026: Where to find the best spring blooms

COLUMBUS — As the Buckeye State welcomes the arrival of native spring ephemerals, wildflower enthusiasts and nature lovers can track when, where, and what is blooming by accessing the weekly Ohio Spring Wildflower Bloom reports published by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Natural Areas and Preserves.

Ohio’s woodlands provide the backdrop for a large and lovely array of native wildflowers across forest floors from late March until mid-May.

The best and most diverse collections of wildflowers are found in relatively undisturbed locations away from urban areas. State nature preserves, parks, forests and wildlife areas are excellent places to find dozens of wildflowers in bloom.

Available every Friday on ODNR’s website and social media platforms, the reports are organized by region (north, south and central) and each report offers an extensive list of which wildflowers are blooming and the best places to see them. Additionally, the reports include wildflower and state nature preserve spotlights.

Though the southern and northern regions of the state may be several weeks apart in bloom time, by mid-April, dozens of wildflower species like spring beauty, bloodroot, squirrel-corn, Virginia bluebells and trout lily may be just hitting peak bloom, while others, such as Jack-in-the-pulpit, wild geranium and Solomon’s plume, won’t arrive until early May. Wildflower enthusiasts can keep track of what they see by using ODNR’s Spring Wildflower Checklist.

ODNR encourages Ohioans to share what’s blooming in their region and share images of native wildflowers on social media using the hashtag #OhioWildflowers and #OhioHeartofitall. Follow @ohiodnr on Instagram and Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio Division of Natural Areas and Preserves on Facebook to learn more about Ohio’s spring wildflowers.