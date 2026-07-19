When

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Sat., September 26, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Triple B Farms 823 Berry Lane Monongahela, Pennsylvania

Phone

Website

Posted In

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Tripe B Farms will host Date Night at the Farm on three evenings throughout the summer, including July 25, Aug. 25 and Sept. 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the farm, 823 Berry Lane, Monongahela.

Couples will have to the option of walking or taking a hayride to the flower field and will make a flower bouquet with a choice of vase. Farm admission for two people will also include two glasses of wine from Ripepi Winery (ala carte glasses available all evening) and a couple’s charcuterie board by “Cheese Queen.”

Picnic table seating will be available around the flower field, but attendees can bring their own blanket if they prefer. The Farm Market will be open for shopping all evening, featuring fruits, veggies, cheese and crackers.

The cost is $90 per couple. Pre-purchased tickets are encouraged, but walk-ins day of will be accepted.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, visit https://www.triplebfarms.com/date_nights.html or call 724-2583557.