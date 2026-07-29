When

Tue., August 11, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Tue., August 11, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Freedom Township Historical Society 7276 State Route 303 Windham, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Freedom Township talk to discuss displaced farm families

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio — The Freedom Township Historical Society will host “Farm families who were displaced by the Ravenna Arsenal” on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. at the school/museum, 7276 State Route 303 Windham, Ohio.

Barb Petrowski, president of the Portage County chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, will share a presentation of the traumatic experience farm families in Freedom, Windham, Paris and Charlestown townships experienced when given 30 days to leave their farms.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Judy at 330-527-7669.