When

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 7:30pm

Until

Sat., August 15, 2026 at 9:30pm

Event Venue

Minerva Community Pool 508 E Lincolnway Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Enjoy family movie night at the pool

MINERVA, Ohio — The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Village of Minerva, will host its second annual Dive-In Movie Night at the Minerva Community Pool on Aug. 15 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. The movie will begin around 8:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event will feature a screening of Disney’s live-action “Lilo and Stitch.”

Residents and visitors are invited to bring their friends and family for a relaxing and enjoyable evening under the stars. Kids will be able to participate in games and activities before the film begins. Guests are welcome to bring their own floaties.

The cost is $10 per person or $35 for a family of four. Pool floaties are available for purchase for $7.50.

For more information, call 330-868-7979.