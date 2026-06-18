When

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., June 27, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Drakesburg Schoolhouse No. 2 museum 7276 State Route 303 Windham, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Open house at Drakesburg School, June 27

WINDHAM, Ohio — Freedom Township Historical Society will hold its first open house of the season on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Drakesburg Schoolhouse No. 2 museum, 7276 State Route 303,Windham, Ohio.

The society has several new exhibits including two wedding dresses donated by Kathy Cain that were worn by her mother and her aunt. Also the group recently acquired artifacts from the Freedom Methodist Church that will be on display. There will be additional dates in July for other open houses. Those will be shared when the dates and times are finalized.

John Kudley, director of the Aurora Historical Society, will share his power point presentation on the history of Geauga Lake Park on July 14 at 7 p.m at the school museum. Programs are free and open to the public. For more information call Judy at 330-527-7669 and leave a message.