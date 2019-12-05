Thu., December 12, 2019 at 3:00pm
Thu., December 12, 2019 at 12:00am
Calvary United Methodist Church
12062 South Ave, North Lima will hold a Drive-thru Chicken Dinner on Thursday, August 8 from 3 to 6 or until sold out. Dinner will include a stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a brownie. Cost of the dinner is $7.00. You may reserve dinners by calling 330-549-2588.
North Lima, Ohio
Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Ave, North Lima will hold a Drive-thru Chicken Dinner on Thursday, December 12th from 3 to 6 or until sold out. Dinner will include a stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a brownie. Cost of the dinner is $7.00. You may reserve dinners by calling 330-549-2588.