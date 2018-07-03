When

Sat., August 04, 2018 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., August 04, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Round Hill Park Visitor's Center 651 Round Hill Road Elizabeth, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

As equine owners, you face many challenges maintaining healthy horses and environmentally friendly farms. Learn how to improve and maintain your pastures and much more while benefiting the environment at our Environmental Stewardship Short Course. Penn State Extension has partnered with the Allegheny County Conservation District to offer this popular course at reduced cost.

The course will run for 2 full Saturdays on August 4 and 25, 2018 from 10am-4pm. It is open to all interested horse owners, barn managers, and equine industry personnel. It will be held in the Howard R. Stewart Visitors Center of the Round Hill Park in Elizabeth, PA.

Thanks to a grant from the PA Association of Conservation Districts, the price is only $25 per person and includes lectures, activities, materials and lunch. Advanced registration is required before July 29. Registration information can be found at https://extension.psu.edu/equine-environmental-stewardship-short-course or you can register by calling 877-345-0691.

Speakers will include Laura Kenny, Equine Educator with Penn State Extension; Danielle Rhea, Agriculture Conservationist with Allegheny County Conservation District; Rachel Milliron, Field and Forage Crops Educator with Penn State Extension; and Justin Brackenrich, Field and Forage Crops Educator with Penn State Extension.

Those attending the course will develop the knowledge and skills to adopt environmentally sound practices aimed at managing healthy animals, healthy farms and a healthy environment. On August 4, topics will include forage biology and grazing management, forage species identification and selection, pasture evaluation and renovation, and soil fertility. There will be take-home assignments to complete on the farm and discuss during the next class. On August 25, we will cover weed management, plants toxic to horses, manure risks and benefits, and solutions to farm water problems. This program is recommended for anyone who currently owns a horse or horse farm, is thinking of purchasing a farm, or works with horse farm owners.

To receive a brochure about the course, Contact Laura Kenny, Equine Extension Educator (lbk8@psu.edu) or call 610-489-4315. To learn more about the Penn State Equine Team programs visit the website at: https://extension.psu.edu/animals-and-livestock/equine.

Financial and other support for this project is provided by the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts, Inc. through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.