When

Tue., July 28, 2026 at 4:00pm

Until

Tue., July 28, 2026 at 6:00pm

Event Venue

Ohio State ATI Equine Center 3339 Apple Creek Road Apple Creek, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Equine expo set for July 28

APPLE CREEK, Ohio — Horse owners, equine enthusiasts, farm managers and industry professionals are invited to attend the Equine Excellence Expo beginning at 4 p.m. on July 28 at the Ohio State ATI Equine Center, located at 3339 Apple Creek Road, Apple Creek, Ohio. The educational event offers participants the opportunity to learn from leading faculty at Ohio State University, Extension educators, veterinary specialists and industry experts.

Hosted by Ohio State ATI Equine Center and Ohio State University Extension, the Expo will feature interactive presentations, hands-on demonstrations and practical management strategies designed to improve equine health, welfare, nutrition, safety and facility management. Participants are welcome to attend all or part of the program and customize their experience by choosing sessions that best fit their interests. Light refreshments and educational exhibits will be available throughout the evening.

The Equine Excellence Expo is open to the public and designed for horse owners of all experience levels. Whether participants are new to horse ownership or experienced equestrians, the event offers valuable educational opportunities and practical take-home information from recognized experts in the field.

For the latest event information, visit tinyurl.com/hwbjbb3x.