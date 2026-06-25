Thu., July 23, 2026 at 8:00pm
Thu., July 23, 2026 at 9:30pm
Woodcock Creek Nature Center
21742 German Road
Meadville, PA
Enjoy outdoor activities in Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road in Meadville, will be offering a full slate of July offerings to get out and enjoy nature
Annual Evening Bat Count will be July 23, from 8-9:30 p.m. The tradition of counting little brown bats with Educator Terry Lobdell continues at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center. Learn all about bats and then see how many bats come out of the Nature Center bat boxes. Meet at the Nature Center backyard.
All events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
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