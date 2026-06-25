When

Thu., July 23, 2026 at 8:00pm

Until

Thu., July 23, 2026 at 9:30pm

Event Venue

Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Enjoy outdoor activities in Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road in Meadville, will be offering a full slate of July offerings to get out and enjoy nature

Annual Evening Bat Count will be July 23, from 8-9:30 p.m. The tradition of counting little brown bats with Educator Terry Lobdell continues at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center. Learn all about bats and then see how many bats come out of the Nature Center bat boxes. Meet at the Nature Center backyard.

All events require pre-registration. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.