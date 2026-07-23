When

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sun., August 02, 2026 at 2:00pm

Event Venue

Fort Laurens 11067 Fort Laurens Rd NW Bolivar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fort Laurens to host America 250 event

BOLIVAR, Ohio— Fort Laurens, the site of Ohio’s only Revolutionary War fort, is hosting an America 250 event, Faces of the Revolution, on Aug. 1, and Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event features many reenactors portraying the remarkable men and women of the American Revolution, including George Washington, Dolley Madison and more. Guests can hear inspiring stories from the Revolutionary era, participate in colonial games, activities and hands-on crafts that are fun for the whole family.

“We’re excited to welcome visitors to Fort Laurens for this special America 250 celebration,” said Fort Laurens Site Manager Tracy Britton. “Faces of the Revolution offers a fun and memorable way for families to connect with the people and stories that helped shape our nation.”

Admission is $10 per person and free for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.historiczoarvillage.com/events/fort-laurens-events/.

For more information, contact Fort Laurens at 330.874.2059 or visit the website at www.fortlaurensmuseum.org.

Fort Laurens is Ohio’s only Revolutionary War fort and features a museum, memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Patriot and visible outline of the original fort. The site was considered a stepping stone across the West to stage an attack on the British at Fort Detroit during the American Revolution. Fundraising and plans are currently underway by the Friends of Fort Laurens Foundation to eventually rebuild the fort. Along with Historic Zoar Village, Fort Laurens is managed by the Zoar Community Association.