When

Wed., June 24, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Wed., June 24, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Woodcock Creek Nature Center 21742 German Road Meadville, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Crawford County offers educational events for June

MEADVILLE, Pa. — The Crawford County Conservation District/Woodcock Creek Nature Center, 21742 German Road, announced its June Environmental Education events.

All events require pre-registration and run from 4:30-5:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Call 814-763-5269 to register or for more information. Event information is also available at www.crawfordconservation.org. and on the District Facebook page. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Family Fishing will take place June 24 at 5 p.m. at Shelter #2 in Stainbrook. Register for this program at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website: pa.gov/agencies/fishandboat. Rain date will be June 25. Meet District Educator Kathy Uglow at Shelter #2 to welcome Jessica Rohrdanz, NW Region Outreach and Education Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, for a fun fishing experience on Woodcock Creek. All ages are welcome for this family event. Poles and bait are provided by fish and boat commission.