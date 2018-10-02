Sat., October 20, 2018 at 9:00am
Sat., October 20, 2018 No Specific End Time
Rural King Monaca
300 Beaver Valley Blvd
Monaca, Pa
Farmers Day is full of education for the local farmers and 4-Hers. There will various vendors talking about feed, farm management, pesticides, showmanship clinics, fitting clinics, farrier demo, grain roasting, beekeeping, dog health, tractor roll over safety and so much more. There will be a lunch provided for a $5 donation fee. All proceeds will be donated to the local 4-h clubs.