When

Sun., August 23, 2026 at 11:00am

Until

Sun., August 23, 2026 at 12:00pm

Event Venue

St. Columba Cathedral 154 W. Wood St. Youngstown, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Feast Day Mass will be celebrated Aug. 23

YOUNGSTOWN — Polish Youngstown and St. Columba Cathedral will honor the feast day of Eastern Europe’s most beloved Marian icons with a special Mass Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral, 154 W. Wood St. in Youngstown. This celebration honors one of Eastern Europe’s most beloved Marian icons and is followed by a festive Polish lunch reception featuring live entertainment.

Known as the Black Madonna, Our Lady of Częstochowa has been a symbol of Polish identity, faith and resilience for more than 600 years. Her image, housed in the Monastery of Jasna Góra in Częstochowa, Poland, has inspired devotion worldwide. When Poles emigrated, they brought their devotion to the Mother of God, creating home altars and innumerable churches, chapels, and shrines in her honor. In every Polish church and many homes, her likeness is lovingly displayed as a reminder of her protective presence (see attached background piece).

The Very Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin will serve as celebrant, and other Diocesan Slavic priests will be invited. The Mass will include traditional Polish hymns and a community rendition of “Czarna Madonna.” All are welcome to join this meaningful celebration of faith, heritage and history.

Following the Mass, a Polish lunch reception will be held in the Cathedral Hall sponsored by Krakus Polish Deli & Bakery. Entertainment will be provided by accordionist Luke Politsky. An RSVP for catering is requested by calling 330-744-5233, and a free-will offering of $15 per person is suggested. YSU students are admitted free with their YSU IDs. The public is invited. Free parking is available in all lots surrounding the facility. Due to Panerathon, access is recommended from the north via 5th Avenue and Wick Avenue.