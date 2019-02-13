When

Sun., March 03, 2019 at 1:00pm

Sun., March 03, 2019 at 12:00am

Mound Grove Golf Course 10760 Donation Rd Waterford, PA

Waterford, PA – The Tri-County Young Ag Professionals will meet for the first time at Mound Grove Golf Course in Waterford, Pa on March 3rd from 1-4pm.

The Young Ag Professionals are proud to be partnering with the Grassroots Leadership Academy for a discussion on the insider’s game of grassroots lobbying. We will learn how to become comfortable with the daily workings of our state legislature and how to be known as an influential presence on behalf of agriculture.

This meeting is open to anyone between the ages of 18-35 who is a producer, professional, or enthusiast of agriculture and from Crawford, Erie, or Warren Counties.

This will be the first of many meetings and we look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together in support of our industry.

Lunch will be provided.

RSVPs required by February 27th. Call LeeAnn at 814-671-4314 for questions or to RSVP.