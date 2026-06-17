Wed., June 24, 2026 at 11:00am
Wed., August 26, 2026 at 1:00pm
Glamorgan Castle
200 Glamorgan St.
Alliance, OH
Foodbank brings Pop-Up Pantry back to Alliance
ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Akron-Canton Food Bank and Alliance City Schools are will bringing the mobile Foodbank Pop-up Pantry program to Alliance on June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glamorgan Castle, 200 Glamorgan St., Alliance. The goal of the program is to help feed families with school-age children who are provided food at school during the school year. The food is free and available to any neighbors in need of assistance, not just children. Interested parties are encouraged to bring bags, if able, and ID, however, it is not required for pick-up. Participants will be guided by parking attendants, park and walk through tables to select groceries. Volunteers will help carry groceries to cars. For more information, call 330-535-6900 or visit akroncantonfoodbank.org/pop-food-pantries.
Photos