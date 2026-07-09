When

Fri., July 24, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Fri., July 24, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Fort Laurens 11067 Fort Laurens Road NW Bolivar, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Fort Laurens to host memorial service

BOLIVAR, Ohio — The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution will host a Changing of the Guard ceremony on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a memorial service on July 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Fort Laurens, 11067 Fort Laurens Road NW, Bolivar.

The ceremonies will take place at the Tomb of the Unknown Patriot. SAR will perform a traditional, D.C.-style Changing of the Guard ceremony every 15 to 20 minutes. Attendees should remain quiet during the ceremony. The memorial service will feature guest speakers, presentations and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Museum admission is $6 per person for ages 18 and older and $3 per person for children ages 5-17. All active-duty military and veterans can enter for free.

Fort Laurens is Ohio’s only Revolutionary War fort, used as a stepping stone during the American Revolution to stage an attack on the British at Fort Detroit. Today, the fort contains a museum, memorial, Tomb of the Unknown Patriot and visible outline of the original fort. Plans are currently underway to rebuild the fort.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit organization founded in 1889 and headquarter in Louisville, Kentucky that is dedicated to promoting patriotism and preserving American history.

For more information, contact Fort Laurens at 330-874-2059 or visit www.fortlaurensmuseum.org.