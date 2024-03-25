When

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Lepper Library has a new service to provide for free, Family passes to the Akron Zoo.

Passes are available on a first come first served basis. You must be 18 years and older with a Lepper library card that is in good standing to check out a kit. This is a savings of $102.00 dollars and parking is free! Pick up your kit that includes the membership pass that allows admission for 2 adults and 4 children from the circulation desk.

Currently the zoo occupies seventy-seven acres of which thirty-five acres are with the habitats. There are over one thousand animals from around the world. When you plan your visit allow about 2 – 4 hours.

The hours of operation are as follows:

Off season:

November 1 – April 30

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily

Peak season:

May 1 – September 2

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily

To learn more about the Akron zoo visit their website www.akronzoo.org.

For more information call the Library at 330-424-3317.