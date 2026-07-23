When

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 9:00pm

Event Venue

Municipal Park Second Street Minerva, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Free concert in Minerva on July 25

MINERVA, Ohio — Finding Sparky will perform on Minerva’s Municipal Park stage as part of the village’s free summer concert series, July 25, from 7-9 p.m.

Finding Sparky is a versatile three-piece band, playing rock, rhythm and blues. The Sandy Springs Brewing Company beer truck will be on hand, so bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy a relaxing evening of family entertainment.

Municipal Park is located on 2nd Street, adjacent to Minerva High School, 501 Almeda Ave. in Minerva.

This performance is sponsored by the Village of Minerva and the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, contact the Minerva Chamber, 330-868-7979 or nathan.meadows@minervachamber.org.