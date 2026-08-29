When

Thu., September 10, 2026 at 5:00pm

Until

Thu., September 10, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Trinity Point Church of God 180 West Trinity Drive Clarion, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Free farmer dinner offered

CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Conservation District is holding a free farmer dinner on Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at the Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pennsylvania

Network with neighboring farmers and learn about opportunities available to for local farm such as the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP).

There will be a social hour and vendors at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m.; speakers at 6:30 p.m. Register by Sept. 2 at www.clarionconservation.com/events

The Clarion Conservation District is also considering purchasing a no-till planter that would be available for rent by local producers. The district needs help deciding on size and other details. To provide input, go to www.clarionconservation.com/agriculture and fill out the anonymous survey. Questions? Contact education@clarionconservation.com or call 814-227-5530.