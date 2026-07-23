When

Thu., July 23, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Thu., July 30, 2026 at 8:00pm

Event Venue

Farrell Family Farms 134 Glade Run Road Mars, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Farrell Family Farms will host Gardens and Goats event

MARS, Pa. — Farrell Family Farms will host a Gardens and Goats workshop on July 23, 24, 30 and 31 from 6-8 p.m., at the farm, 134 Glade Run Road, Mars.

Attendees will learn how to snip and harvest wildflowers from the field before arranging a bouquet with guidance from Hilltop Flower Co. The floral designer will provide tips on color flow, shape, at-home care and how to build a vessel that complements your flowers and style. The farm’s miniature goats will also be around to meet, feed and cuddle with, including baby goats. Children are welcome.

This beginner-friendly class includes all flowers and materials, a vase, floral snips to use during class and light refreshments. Attendees will get to enjoy making floral arrangements field-side under a large tent. In case of rain, the flowers will be harvested in advance. Participants ages 21 and older are allowed to bring beer or wine; cups will be provided.

The cost is $95 per person. To book a spot or for more information, visit farrellfamilyfarm.com/events/gardens-and-goats.