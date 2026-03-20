When

Fri., March 27, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., March 28, 2026 at 3:00pm

Event Venue

Heritage Marketplace 15848 Nauvoo Road Middlefield, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — The Geauga Home and Garden Show will return for its 19th year March 27 from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and March 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with its largest footprint yet, bringing together more than 120 vendors across three buildings and two locations in Middlefield.

The show will span two buildings at Heritage Marketplace, 15848 Nauvoo Road, and one large building at nearby Fisher Flooring, 16286 Nauvoo Road, offering attendees a full weekend of inspiration for home, garden and outdoor projects.

Visitors can expect a wide range of exhibitors, including home improvement professionals, landscapers, builders and specialty contractors, as well as Amish Country artisans offering handmade furniture, garden décor and unique home accessories. Shoppers will also find tools, furnishings and outdoor essentials, many available with show-only pricing and promotions.

In addition to shopping and networking with local experts, attendees will have opportunities to participate in giveaways and silent auctions. Prizes include custom lawn furniture and a storage barn from Pine Craft Storage Barns, along with a variety of door prizes donated by participating vendors.

Admission is $10, with children under 18 admitted free.

Explore Heritage Marketplace. While attending the show, visitors are encouraged to explore the year-round shops and attractions at Heritage Marketplace. These include Country Arts and Jewelry, the Geauga Amish History Center, Yoder’s Bargains, Valley View, Heritage Trailers and Pine Craft Storage Barns, which will offer on-site construction consultations during the event.

For nearly two decades, the Geauga Home and Garden Show has served as both a marketplace and a community gathering, highlighting local talent and supporting small businesses throughout northeast Ohio.

Plan your visit. Whether planning a renovation, seeking garden inspiration or simply enjoying a day out, organizers say the expanded 2026 show offers something for everyone.

For updates and additional information, visit theheritagemarketplace.com or follow Heritage Marketplace on Facebook.