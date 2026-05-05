64 Holstein calves stolen in ‘highly coordinated’ Ohio livestock heist

SALEM, Ohio — Investigators in Mercer County, Ohio, are searching for suspects after 64 Holstein calves were stolen in what the sheriff describes as a highly coordinated livestock theft.

Sheriff Doug Timmerman told Farm and Dairy that the scale and speed of the theft, committed sometime the night of May 2, suggest the perpetrators were experienced in handling cattle and had a ready outlet for the animals.

“This is somebody that completely understands the industry and how it works,” Timmerman said.

At the time they were taken, the sheriff estimated each calf’s value roughly between $1,800 and $2,000.

The animals were being raised under an arrangement between two local farm operations at the time of the theft. According to a social media post by Derek Joseph Gaerke, the freshly weaned 13-week-old calves were being started at Selhorst Farms for Gaerke Brother Farms when they were taken.

Timmerman said investigators are still in the early stages of the case and have not yet recovered any physical evidence from the scene. They’re working to recover potential video footage from neighbors who have doorbell cameras.

The department is relying heavily on awareness within the agricultural community.

“We’ve already checked with all the sale barns, (and) most of the people that work in this industry are paying attention,” he said.

Timmerman said he doesn’t know of any dedicated “black market” pipeline for stolen calves, but he acknowledged the temptation a cut-rate deal might present. The overall U.S. cattle herd is at a historic low, and live cattle prices are at record highs.

“Now, if you were a farmer and you got cattle at half-price, you’d be more happy to have them, but you should be raising your eyebrows, going ‘Something’s not right here.’”

He added that some buyers might have purchased stolen animals without realizing it.

“Most farmers are just above board and do things the right way,” Timmerman said. “If the deal is too good to be true, it’s too good to be true. So, you know, maybe they did buy them in good faith, too. But we’re hoping that they look at this and go, ‘Oh, I bought 64 the other day. I’m wondering if these are the stolen 64.’”

Timmerman said he hopes farmers and local residents can help crack the case. Timmerman urged anyone with any information to contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at 419-586-7724 and ask for the detective division, saying investigators are eager to hear any tips that might help the case.