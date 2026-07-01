Fri., August 28, 2026 at 7:00pm
Fri., August 28, 2026 at 8:30pm
The West Woods Nature Center
9465 Kinsman Road
Novelty, Oh
Geauga Park America 250 offerings
CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host special programs and entertainment celebrating America 250-Ohio throughout the summer.
250 Years of Eagles and Turkeys will take place on Aug. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. at The West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road, Novelty, Ohio. The program is part of the Nature Night Lecture Series, and registration is not required.
For more information on park offerings, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows or call 440-286-9516.
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