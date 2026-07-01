When

Fri., August 28, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Fri., August 28, 2026 at 8:30pm

Event Venue

The West Woods Nature Center 9465 Kinsman Road Novelty, Oh

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga Park America 250 offerings

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host special programs and entertainment celebrating America 250-Ohio throughout the summer.

250 Years of Eagles and Turkeys will take place on Aug. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. at The West Woods Nature Center, 9465 Kinsman Road, Novelty, Ohio. The program is part of the Nature Night Lecture Series, and registration is not required.

For more information on park offerings, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows or call 440-286-9516.