When

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

Sat., July 25, 2026 at 8:30pm

Event Venue

Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center 9160 Robinson Road Chardon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Geauga Park America 250 offerings

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District will host special programs and entertainment celebrating America 250-Ohio throughout the summer.

Geauga Park is also hosting its Nights Out in the Parks concert series throughout the summer on select Saturdays from 7-8:30 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center, 9160 Robinson Road in Chardon Township. Music will consist of Bent String Band on July 25, performing jazz and blues, as well as Big North Band on Aug. 8, performing traditional country favorites. The concert series is free to attend.

For more information on park offerings, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/activity/special-events-art-shows or call 440-286-9516.