Genealogy Program Planned at Salem Public Library
Mon., January 27, 2020 at 6:30pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Join Tim Seman, Genealogy and Local History Librarian of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, as he teaches how to locate genealogical information from the now-defunct Vindicator Newspaper. The program will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 6:30-7:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library a 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.
Mr. Seman’s entertaining programs are always filled with valuable information so register early to save your spot!