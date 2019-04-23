When

Thu., May 02, 2019 at 6:30pm

Thu., May 02, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Learn the nuts and bolts of how eBay works at this technology class to be held at Salem Public Library on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:30 pm in the Quaker Room. Technology instructor Kathy Bennett will teach how to start selling, what to sell, and how much it costs to sell items. Also to be discussed is how to buy and track orders on purchases you make on eBay. Bring a device to use in class.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.