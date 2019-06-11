When

Thu., June 20, 2019 at 6:30pm

Thu., June 20, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Learn and practice the ways you can make technology your traveling friend when you attend the program “Take Tech Traveling and Make Traveling Easier” to be presented in Salem Public Library’s Quaker Room on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 6:30 pm. If possible bring a device with you to practice on as technology instructor Kathy Bennett, provides instruction and answers your questions.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.