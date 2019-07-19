When

Mon., August 12, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mon., August 12, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

We are going to recycle and give new life to ceramic tiles at the August 12, 2019 get-together for adults. The class will run from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E, State St., Salem, OH 44460. All materials will be provided and the program is free of cost to attend and open to the public. Join us to craft and laugh and make new friends. We look forward to welcoming you.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.